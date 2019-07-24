Sonoco Products (SON) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON):

7/19/2019 – Sonoco Products was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Sonoco Products had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They wrote, “We think SON remains a solid defensive holding; only valuation keeps us on the sidelines.””

7/15/2019 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

7/12/2019 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/24/2019 – Sonoco Products was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2019 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SON stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,135. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

