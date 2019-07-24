SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.61

Shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.