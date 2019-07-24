Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS SPHHF opened at $5.80 on Monday. Sophos Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

