South Texas Money Management Ltd. Buys 151 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 440.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,810.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

