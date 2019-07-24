South Texas Money Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $392,971.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 421,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,124,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $3,761,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,802,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,856 shares of company stock valued at $23,599,416 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 241,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

