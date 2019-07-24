South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 3,580 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,852. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

