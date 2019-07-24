South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 6,453 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.31. 999,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

