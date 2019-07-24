South Texas Money Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. 140,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,314.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.