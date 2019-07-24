Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Southern by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,391. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,063.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.