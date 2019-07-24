SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $134.31. 399,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,691. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

