SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,157,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 1,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,288. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

