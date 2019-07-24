SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,516,000 after acquiring an additional 463,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,069,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,486,156. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $301.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

