SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 53.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $424,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

SPY traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.45. 22,514,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,486,156. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $301.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.88.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

