Spence Asset Management Sells 824 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,918. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.