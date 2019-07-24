Spence Asset Management Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 183,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 687,813 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.