Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,791 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,683. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,126,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares in the company, valued at $28,201,876.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

