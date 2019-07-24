SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Shares in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,149,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000. Avon Products makes up approximately 1.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Avon Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of AVP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. 119,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.79. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.