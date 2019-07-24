SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 800,000 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,216,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.62% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,097,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,838 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,865,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,064,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,726,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,048 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,802,000.

Shares of FXI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 735,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.91. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

