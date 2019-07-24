SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Albemarle accounts for approximately 0.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $74,312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after acquiring an additional 375,253 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 534,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.67. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.85 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

