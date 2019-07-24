Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Shares Up 7.3%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shares shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80, 62,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 42,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

