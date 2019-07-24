Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $158.57, but opened at $151.66. Stanley Black & Decker shares last traded at $153.28, with a volume of 56,537 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

In related news, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,308 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

