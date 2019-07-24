Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.95.

SBUX stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.8% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 222,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 117.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 75,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

