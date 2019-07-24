Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,988.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,508,000 after buying an additional 658,043 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

