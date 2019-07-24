STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.82, approximately 20,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 193,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

