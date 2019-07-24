Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCL. ValuEngine cut Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of SCL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. 11,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.27.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stepan news, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $177,536.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $200,599.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares worth $486,759. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 227.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.