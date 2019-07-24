Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,230,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,649,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,934,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $45.06.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

