Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.10. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 265.51% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

