Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLA opened at $36.73 on Monday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $39.56.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

