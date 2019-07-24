Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 330 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

SPY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.45. 22,514,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,486,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.88. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $301.13.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

