Stillwater Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Pfizer by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. 11,076,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

