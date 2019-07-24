Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $150,003.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Stipend has a market cap of $150,003.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.01128036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00278916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005720 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004737 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,155,182 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.