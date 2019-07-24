STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.82 ($21.88).

EPA STM opened at €17.00 ($19.76) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.27.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

