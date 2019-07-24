Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $13.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.85. 232,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.45. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.67.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.