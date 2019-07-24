Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $313,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $41,862,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 225,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 218,006 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,351.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

