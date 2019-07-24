Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,158 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. 250,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

