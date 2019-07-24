Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 731 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 28.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 68.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 167,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

