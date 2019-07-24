Storj Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Storj has a total market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $766,627.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Ethfinex. In the last week, Storj has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00291500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01690017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00120390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, IDEX, Poloniex, Tidex, Binance, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Liquid, IDAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

