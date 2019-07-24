STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.18. STR shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 9,028 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19.

STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. STR had a negative return on equity of 39.76% and a negative net margin of 99.78%.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

