Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 54,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.17. 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nice to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

