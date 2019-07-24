Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,277 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

T traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,946,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.