Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes $6.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 443,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,686,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.