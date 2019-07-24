SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

OZK stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after acquiring an additional 932,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

