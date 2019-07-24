Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Issues Earnings Results

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

SPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 85,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.31. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 240,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

