Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Cuts Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,350,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,790,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.