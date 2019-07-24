Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Purchases 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.72. 866,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,930,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

