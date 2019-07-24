Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 308,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 245,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 864,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 207,542 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,396,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 778,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $70,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $543,480. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

