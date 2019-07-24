Surevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $146,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,140 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,046,000 after purchasing an additional 249,325 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $17,876,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $16,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.18. 13,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,130. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

