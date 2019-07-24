Surevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Surevest Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.