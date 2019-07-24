Surevest Inc. Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.32. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $128.27 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

