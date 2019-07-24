Surevest Inc. Purchases New Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.40. 566,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $231.45.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

